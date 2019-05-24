Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,525 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $243,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,005,000 after buying an additional 107,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,960,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $846,912,000 after buying an additional 79,567 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,579,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 633,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,761,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oliver A. Filliol sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.47, for a total transaction of $24,631,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,467,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $30,300,330. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $658.80.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $719.13 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $762.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

