MGE Energy (MGEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.46

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 45500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.38.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Keebler bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.62 per share, with a total value of $34,975.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 741 shares of company stock worth $49,446 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

