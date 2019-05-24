Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAA. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.54.

MAA stock opened at $114.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $90.15 and a 1 year high of $115.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $713,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,810.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $29,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,679 shares of company stock worth $1,057,456. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

