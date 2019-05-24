Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 34,635 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,635 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 20,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 1,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.59. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

