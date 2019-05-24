Mongodb Inc (MDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mongodb from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $139.66. 22,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.83 and a beta of -0.01. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.80.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 44.47%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mongodb will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $9,387,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $721,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,925 shares of company stock worth $26,066,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 22.2% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

