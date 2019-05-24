Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $2,425,328.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 411,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,153,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,260 shares in the company, valued at $64,236,046.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,535 shares of company stock worth $37,545,818. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.99 and a 52 week high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

