Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/moors-cabot-inc-sells-480-shares-of-clorox-co-clx.html.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.