Motocoin Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOTO)

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $493,276.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Motocoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Motocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00421594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.01230351 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00019761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00144395 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00016816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Motocoin Coin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Motocoin

Motocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.