Movado Group (MOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Movado Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Movado Group has set its FY 2020 guidance at $2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.07%. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $768.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $689,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,829 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,455.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

