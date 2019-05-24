Myokardia (MYOK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $48.38 on Monday. Myokardia has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 201.81%. On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $70,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 12.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,842,000 after purchasing an additional 746,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 193.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 171,535 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth approximately $12,263,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth approximately $23,678,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

