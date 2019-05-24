Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $273.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $39.39.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 1,385.60% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, insider Daniel Guthrie sold 3,685 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $53,543.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $252,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $1,209,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 16,237.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 405,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 226,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 226,533 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 55,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

