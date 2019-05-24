Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact LYNAS CORP LTD/S (LYSDY) Stock Price

News articles about LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. LYNAS CORP LTD/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSDY opened at $1.68 on Friday. LYNAS CORP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

