NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 740,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 469,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NewLink Genetics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 1,691.08%. Analysts forecast that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 432.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 148.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 691,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,614,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 136,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

