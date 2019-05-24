NEXT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.39 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00012219 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01229273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00068595 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

