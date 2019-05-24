NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $140,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after acquiring an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 17,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,594 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,648. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

