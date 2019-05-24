Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.47 Million

Analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $133.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.87 million and the lowest is $130.90 million. Nextgen Healthcare reported sales of $135.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $527.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.30 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $555.92 million, with estimates ranging from $551.45 million to $560.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.12 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

