NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE NGM opened at $15.00 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Cowen assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Major Shareholder Buys $675,000.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/ngm-biopharmaceuticals-ngm-major-shareholder-buys-675000-00-in-stock.html.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.