Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,285,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after acquiring an additional 826,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

NYSE:LOW opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/nissay-asset-management-corp-japan-adv-reduces-stake-in-lowes-companies-inc-low.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.