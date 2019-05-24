Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

NYSE JWN opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 52.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $559,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $52,254.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares in the company, valued at $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,406,000 after acquiring an additional 178,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,779 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,753 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

