Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake Decreased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,313,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,592,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,196,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $178,960,000 after purchasing an additional 558,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 488,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

