Nortec Minerals (NVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

