Novartis (NOVN) PT Set at CHF 78 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 78 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 82 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 75 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 88.41.

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

