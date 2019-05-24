Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $14.91 Million Stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 291,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,086,000 after buying an additional 317,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Disposal Services from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Disposal Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $33.01.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.19 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

