Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK) Receives $46.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $266.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s payout ratio is presently 159.70%.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 38,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $170,688.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,628,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $24,686,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,776,304 shares of company stock worth $25,361,404.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 534.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

