Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €72.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.64 ($91.44).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €63.39 ($73.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €65.07 ($75.66) and a one year high of €91.23 ($106.08).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

