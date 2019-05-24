Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,250. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.46. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ben W. Perks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $112,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,176. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $253,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $3,815,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,677,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

