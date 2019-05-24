OmiseGO (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $278.34 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. OmiseGO has a market cap of $278.34 million and $115.13 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00025250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Koinex, B2BX and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016735 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001246 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001313 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox, BigONE, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Koinex, GOPAX, DDEX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, DigiFinex, ChaoEX, Tidex, Crex24, ABCC, Fatbtc, IDEX, Coinrail, OKEx, Bit-Z, COSS, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Ovis, BitBay, CoinEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Coinnest, TDAX, C2CX, Bittrex, Huobi, Neraex, BitForex, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Liqui, Bithumb, OTCBTC, FCoin, Iquant, Coinone, Exmo, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDCM, Upbit, Binance, BX Thailand, IDAX, CoinExchange, B2BX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Zebpay, Braziliex, CoinBene, Independent Reserve, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, BitMart and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

