Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Position Reduced by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Omnicell by 451.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 125.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Omnicell by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $795,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $4,155,316.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,464 shares of company stock worth $13,515,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,095. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Position Reduced by Wasatch Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/omnicell-inc-omcl-position-reduced-by-wasatch-advisors-inc.html.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.