Ooma (OOMA) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.61 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.91. Ooma has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,340 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $170,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock valued at $184,286. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 19.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 794,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

