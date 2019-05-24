Op Bancorp (OPBK) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Op Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised Op Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $9.77 on Monday. Op Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Soo Hun Jung sold 20,000 shares of Op Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Op Bancorp by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Op Bancorp by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 797,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Op Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Op Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 281,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in Op Bancorp by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 511,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 186,753 shares during the last quarter.

About Op Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

