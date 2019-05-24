Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,902. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $398,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 70,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 907,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $1,913,770.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 80,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $185,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $24,700.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

