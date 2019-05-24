Oppenheimer Comments on Wyndham Destinations’ Q3 2019 Earnings (WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NASDAQ WYND opened at $41.66 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $50.85.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $133,991,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $72,597,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,653,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,618,000.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.64 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,259,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,033 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

