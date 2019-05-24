OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OSUR stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $17.97.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jack E. Jerrett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $184,360. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4,352.6% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 73,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 72,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

