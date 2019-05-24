Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 43,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $321,012,000. RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,227,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $15,730,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,513,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.