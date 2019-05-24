Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

