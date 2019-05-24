P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Director Acquires $37,025.00 in Stock

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,825.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

P H Glatfelter stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,820. The stock has a market cap of $682.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.79. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on P H Glatfelter from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 68.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 12.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 52,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

