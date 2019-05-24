PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Receives $44.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several brokerages have commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,904,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 973.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 46,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.