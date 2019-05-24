Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $144.05 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,106 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $144,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,351,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,677,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,674,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,734,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,165,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,974,727.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,772,193. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Shares of ICE opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

