Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for U and I Group (UAI)

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of U and I Group in a report on Wednesday.

U and I Group stock opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.10) on Wednesday. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 174.40 ($2.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 253 ($3.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $200.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

