Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

DTE opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $129.35.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $1,247,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,679.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

