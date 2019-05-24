PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Holdings Boosted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $25,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $111,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $336,760.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,156 shares of company stock worth $5,041,217. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,319. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/perkinelmer-inc-pki-holdings-boosted-by-rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc.html.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.