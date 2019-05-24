Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Gabelli raised Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.41. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.94 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.