Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC) Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $21,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $85.44. 738,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,535. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,455,607 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 646.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on PTC from $108.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/phillip-m-fernandez-sells-250-shares-of-ptc-inc-ptc-stock.html.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.