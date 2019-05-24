Photronics (PLAB) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $132-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.6 million.Photronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Photronics has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $559.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. ValuEngine cut Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Photronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $55,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $227,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Photronics (PLAB) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/photronics-plab-releases-q3-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.