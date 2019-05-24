Promis Neurosciences Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (PMN)

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Promis Neurosciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Promis Neurosciences’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE PMN opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Promis Neurosciences has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of $69.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

