Provision (PVHO) vs. Sonos (SONO) Head to Head Survey

Provision (OTCMKTS:PVHO) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Sonos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provision and Sonos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provision $1.70 million 1.12 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Sonos $1.14 billion 0.95 -$15.60 million ($0.24) -42.96

Provision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Profitability

This table compares Provision and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provision N/A N/A N/A Sonos 0.85% 6.88% 2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provision and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provision 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonos 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sonos has a consensus target price of $20.86, indicating a potential upside of 102.30%. Given Sonos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Provision.

Summary

Sonos beats Provision on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provision Company Profile

Provision Holding, Inc. focuses on the development and distribution of three-dimensional (3D) holographic interactive video displays primarily for advertising and product merchandising markets. The company's products include HoloVision displays and 3D Savings Center kiosks that offer advertisers and customers to reach captive audience in grocery stores, malls, convenience stores, gas stations, banks, and other retail locations. Its HoloVision displays are also used in education, medical, entertainment, and consumer applications. Provision Holding, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Coinstar, LLC to develop and integrate HoloVision display systems into Coinstar's kiosks. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

