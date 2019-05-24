Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.U) Price Target Increased to C$7.30 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.15 to C$7.30 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Pure Multi-Family REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.67.

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).

