Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for EOG Resources Inc Issued By US Capital Advisors (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.84.

Shares of EOG opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

