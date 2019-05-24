Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $205.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. S&P Equity Research reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

PXD opened at $145.58 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $201.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

