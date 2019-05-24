Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Qutoutiao Inc – (QTT) Increased by Analyst

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Qutoutiao in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qutoutiao’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Qutoutiao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of QTT stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth $236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qutoutiao by 164,514.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 82,257 shares during the period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

